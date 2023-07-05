Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Select Officers for 2024 Show Season

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paul Archer 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. Capt. Isaac Becker from Austin, Texas, was selected as a C-130J Super Hercules demonstration pilot and is currently assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 152 (VMR-152). He graduated from Colorado College in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo and graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer/Released)

    TAGS

    NFDS BLUE ANGELS

