Blue Angels Select Officers for 2024 Show Season

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. Lt. Connor O’Donnell from Freeport, Maine, is currently assigned to Training Squadron Eight Six (VT-86). He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2015. (U.S. Navy photo and graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer/Released)

