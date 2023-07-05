Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5th Fleet kicks off exercise Resolute Union 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. 5th Fleet kicks off exercise Resolute Union 2023

    JOUNIEH, LEBANON

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230710-A-CY959-1048 JOUNIEH BAY, Lebanon (July 10, 2023) Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces and Iraqi Armed Forces conduct explosive ordnance disposal training during exercise Resolute Union 2023 in Jounieh Bay, Lebanon, July 10, 2023. Resolute Union is an annual exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and partner nations to enhance security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7901710
    VIRIN: 230710-A-CY959-1048
    Resolution: 5677x3785
    Size: 479.52 KB
    Location: JOUNIEH, LB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet kicks off exercise Resolute Union 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Lebanon
    NAVCENT
    Lebanese Armed Forces
    Resolute Union 2023

