230710-A-CY959-1058 JOUNIEH BAY, Lebanon (July 10, 2023) Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces and Iraqi Armed Forces conduct explosive ordnance disposal training during exercise Resolute Union 2023 in Jounieh Bay, Lebanon, July 10, 2023. Resolute Union is an annual exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and partner nations to enhance security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 7901709 VIRIN: 230710-A-CY959-1058 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 546.57 KB Location: JOUNIEH, LB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 5th Fleet kicks off exercise Resolute Union 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.