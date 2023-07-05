Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Holds SRF-Bravo Training [Image 6 of 6]

    USS McFaul Holds SRF-Bravo Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    ARABIAN GULF (July 9, 2023) Ensign Anthony Duca, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), uses defensive baton techniques during the final phase of surface reaction force bravo training in the Arabian Gulf, July 9, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7901567
    VIRIN: 230709-N-YD864-1068
    Resolution: 5206x3953
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Holds SRF-Bravo Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    oc spray
    srf-b
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

