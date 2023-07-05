USS McFaul Holds SRF-Bravo Training

ARABIAN GULF (July 9, 2023) Ensign Anthony Duca, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), completes a non-lethal takedown during the final phase of surface reaction force bravo training in the Arabian Gulf, July 9, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

