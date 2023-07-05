DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors and installation personnel grill during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event featuring barbecue pitmaster Big Moe Cason in Diego Garcia July 8, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 7901384 VIRIN: 230708-N-VD231-1027 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 586.93 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barbeque pitmaster visits Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by SA Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.