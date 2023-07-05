Barbeque pitmaster visits Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Barbeque pitmaster, Big Moe Cason, grills for sailors and installation personnel during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event in Diego Garcia July 8, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

