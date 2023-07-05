Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley, from Athens, Alabama, seasons meat during a grill-off hosted by pit master Moe Cason in Diego Garcia, July 6, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 05:49 Photo ID: 7901358 VIRIN: 230710-N-UE367-1475 Resolution: 4329x3203 Size: 12.88 MB Location: IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BBQ [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.