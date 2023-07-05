Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BBQ [Image 2 of 3]

    BBQ

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley, from Athens, Alabama, receives grilling tips from pit master Moe Cason during a grill-off in Diego Garcia, July 6, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 05:49
    Photo ID: 7901357
    VIRIN: 230710-N-UE367-1476
    Resolution: 3768x2578
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BBQ [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BBQ
    BBQ
    BBQ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BBQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT