7th Air Force deputy commander engages with Kunsan Airmen

Staff Sgt. Jessica Kraus, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, briefs Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, on the status of the runway and taxiway repair projects, including the repair of 1500 of the runway’s concrete slabs during his visit to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. The base closed its runway to all military and commercial flight operations from early April and is expected to reopen in August 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) (This image is altered for security reasons)

