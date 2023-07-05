Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Air Force deputy commander engages with Kunsan Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jessica Kraus, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, briefs Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, on the status of the runway and taxiway repair projects, including the repair of 1500 of the runway’s concrete slabs during his visit to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. The base closed its runway to all military and commercial flight operations from early April and is expected to reopen in August 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) (This image is altered for security reasons)

    This work, 7th Air Force deputy commander engages with Kunsan Airmen, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

