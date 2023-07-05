Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 11 of 11]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Sen. Mazie Hirono posed with USS Hawaii Commanding Officer Preston Gilmore and USS Hawaii Project Superintendent Chad Nishida during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY), Hawai’i, f on July 7, 2023.

    Hicks’ visit to the shipyard was to learn about the Navy’s largest military contract totaling $2.8 billion. The five-year project includes the replacement of Dry Dock 3 and construction of Dry Dock 5, which will support PHNSY’s ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future by maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 03:39
    Photo ID: 7901281
    VIRIN: 230707-N-EL409-2011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 11 of 11], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Project Superintendent Chad Nishida
