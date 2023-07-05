GUAM (June 28, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Visakha Bouachoum, from Elgin, Illinois, prepares food for lunch aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 7901279 VIRIN: 230628-N-FD567-1065 Resolution: 4807x3434 Size: 816.91 KB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 128 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS OPERATIONS IN GUAM [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.