    USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS OPERATIONS IN GUAM

    USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS OPERATIONS IN GUAM

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Thomas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    GUAM (June 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), onload a container aboard the ship. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Location: GUAM, US 
    GUAM
    7TH FLEET
    LCS
    MAINTENANCE
    DESRON 7
    USS MANCHESTER

