The mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) is moored at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) K-4 Pier during the JMSDF Sasebo Summer Festival 2023 at the JMSDF Kurashima facility in Sasebo, Japan July 9, 2023. The Patriot welcomed aboard over 1,100 visitors for ship tours while representing the U.S. Navy at the festival celebrating the 70th anniversary of JMSDF Sasebo District’s founding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

