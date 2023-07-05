Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Sasebo Summer Festival 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    JMSDF Sasebo Summer Festival 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fabian Dorantes, assigned to the mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), grills during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Summer Festival 2023 at the JMSDF Kurashima K-4 Pier in Sasebo, Japan July 9, 2023. The Patriot welcomed aboard over 1,100 visitors for ship tours while representing the U.S. Navy at the festival celebrating the 70th anniversary of JMSDF Sasebo District’s founding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

