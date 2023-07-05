Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, met with the Commanding Officer of USS Hawaii, Cdr. Preston Gilmore, at Dry Dock 1 during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY), Hawai’i, on July 7, 2023.



Hicks’ visit to the shipyard was to learn about the Navy’s largest military contract totaling $2.8 billion. The five-year project includes the replacement of Dry Dock 3 and construction of Dry Dock 5, which will support PHNSY’s ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future by maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 03:39 Photo ID: 7901265 VIRIN: 230707-N-EL904-2008 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.16 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 11 of 11], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.