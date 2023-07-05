Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Rep. Ed Case, receives a briefing during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY), Hawai’i, from John Morgan, Mechanical Superintendent for Code 930 (Shops 931/938)on July 7, 2023.



Hicks’ visit to the shipyard was to learn about the Navy’s largest military contract totaling $2.8 billion. The five-year project includes the replacement of Dry Dock 3 and construction of Dry Dock 5, which will support PHNSY’s ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future by maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

