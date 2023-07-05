Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment, Brendan Owens, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Rep. Ed Case, receives a briefing during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY), from Chad Nakamoto, Production Facilities and Plant Equipment Manager on July 7, 2023.



Hicks’ visit to the shipyard was to learn about the Navy’s largest military contract totaling $2.8 billion. The five-year project includes the replacement of Dry Dock 3 and construction of Dry Dock 5, which will support PHNSY’s ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future by maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7901259 VIRIN: 230707-N-EL904-2004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.44 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 11 of 11], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.