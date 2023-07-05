Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 4 of 4]

    USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    GULF OF OMAN (July 7, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Diego Morado, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), moves boxes during a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Gulf of Oman, July 7, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 7901224
    VIRIN: 230707-N-YD864-1042
    Resolution: 4720x4480
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 25

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    replenishment at sea
    usns amelia earhart
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT