GULF OF OMAN (July 7, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Diego Morado, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), moves boxes during a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Gulf of Oman, July 7, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 02:10 Photo ID: 7901224 VIRIN: 230707-N-YD864-1042 Resolution: 4720x4480 Size: 1.24 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 25 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.