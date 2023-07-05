USS McFaul Conducts a Main Space Fire Drill

GULF OF OMAN (July 6, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Julio Vasquez-Jimenez, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), climbs up the stairs during a main space fire drill aboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman, July 6, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

