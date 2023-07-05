Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23: Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    PALS 23: Opening Ceremony

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Indonesian Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, commandant, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, delivers opening remarks during the opening ceremony of the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium will host senior leadership from 24 participating countries who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

    IMAGE INFO

