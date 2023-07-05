PALS 23: Opening Ceremony

Indonesian Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, commandant, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, delivers opening remarks during the opening ceremony of the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium will host senior leadership from 24 participating countries who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

