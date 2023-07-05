230707-N-CD453-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 7, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Collin Dunn, from Detroit, replaces a magazine on an M4 carbine during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 7. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 23:40 Photo ID: 7901038 VIRIN: 230707-N-CD453-1237 Resolution: 6131x4379 Size: 3.31 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Arms Re-Qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.