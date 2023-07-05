Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Arms Re-Qualifications

230707-N-CD453-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 7, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Collin Dunn, from Detroit, replaces a magazine on an M4 carbine during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 7. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
