230707-N-CD453-1087 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 7, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Madison Rafferty, from Jacksonville, Illinois, calibrates an M4 carbine during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 7. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 23:40 Photo ID: 7901036 VIRIN: 230707-N-CD453-1087 Resolution: 5593x3995 Size: 2.33 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Arms Re-Qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.