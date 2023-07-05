Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Holds Commissioning Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Holds Commissioning Ceremony

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230706-N-CD453-1283 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 6, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kory Mozee, from Long Branch, New Jersey, gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 6. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Holds Commissioning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

