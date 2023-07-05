USS John Finn (DDG 113) Holds Commissioning Ceremony

230706-N-CD453-1283 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 6, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kory Mozee, from Long Branch, New Jersey, gives a speech during his commissioning ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), July 6. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

