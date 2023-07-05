Sailors from USS John Finn March in Liberation Day Parade during Saipan Port Visit

230704-N-CD453-1108 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 4, 2023) Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) march in a Liberation Day parade during the ship’s port visit to Saipan, July 4. John Finn is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

