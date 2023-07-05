Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Visits Colombia [Image 6 of 6]

    USS New York Visits Colombia

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230708-N-OF444-2488 Covenas, Colombia - (July 8, 2023) - San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) stands by to receive MV-22 aircraft of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) Covenas, Colombia July 8, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 20:38
    Location: COVENAS, CO 
