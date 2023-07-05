230708-N-OF444-2201 Covenas, Colombia - (July 8, 2023) - U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Case and LCpl Hannah Fox attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) sits on the MV-22 Osprey ramp as the aircraft performs low flying maneuvers over San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) Covenas, Colombia July 8, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 20:38
|Photo ID:
|7900870
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-OF444-2201
|Resolution:
|5568x3110
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|COVENAS, CO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MV-22 Conducts Low Fly Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT