230708-N-OF444-2755 Covenas, Colombia – (July 8, 2023) - San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) and Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 conducts ship-to-shore evolution from USS New York to Covenas, Colombia, July 8, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 20:38
|Photo ID:
|7900868
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-OF444-2755
|Resolution:
|4034x2223
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|COVENAS, CO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Conducts LCAC Operations in Colombia [Image 6 of 6], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
