230708-N-OF444-3031 Covenas, Colombia - (July 8, 2023) - San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) stands by to receive MV-22 aircraft of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) Covenas, Colombia July 8, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 20:38
|Photo ID:
|7900867
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-OF444-3031
|Resolution:
|5299x3673
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|COVENAS, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Visits Colombia [Image 6 of 6], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
