UNITAS 2023: Beach Landing

Marines with the Infantería de Marina de Colombia (Colombian Marine Corps) roll a log off of a beach in Coveñas, Colombia, July 8, 2023, during a beach landing exercise for UNITAS LXIV. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

