    UNITAS 2023: Beach Landing [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITAS 2023: Beach Landing

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Marines with the Infantería de Marina de Colombia (Colombian Marine Corps) roll a log off of a beach in Coveñas, Colombia, July 8, 2023, during a beach landing exercise for UNITAS LXIV. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 22:02
    Photo ID: 7900821
    VIRIN: 230708-M-VM946-1370
    Resolution: 4353x2902
    Size: 809.19 KB
    Location: COVENAS, CO 
    #UNITAS
    #EnduringPromise
    PromesaDuradera
    #UNITAS64
    #BicentenarioNaval

