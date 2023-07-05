Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 7900744 VIRIN: 230704-N-UD253-6870 Resolution: 3550x4478 Size: 9.1 MB Location: EASTPORT, ME, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sailors From the USS Oscar Austin Participate in the 4th of July Parade in Eastport, Maine [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Thomas McGowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.