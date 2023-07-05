Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors From the USS Oscar Austin Participate in the 4th of July Parade in Eastport, Maine [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors From the USS Oscar Austin Participate in the 4th of July Parade in Eastport, Maine

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Thomas McGowan 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    Sailors from the USS Oscar Austin march up Water street in Eastport, Maine during the annual 4th of July parade.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 7900744
    VIRIN: 230704-N-UD253-6870
    Resolution: 3550x4478
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: EASTPORT, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors From the USS Oscar Austin Participate in the 4th of July Parade in Eastport, Maine [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Thomas McGowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    DDG
    4th of July

