Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Kohowski with the 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, poses after releasing leaflets for a training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, July 8, 2023. The units conducted the training with soldiers from the 8th Psychological Operations Group from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the 12th Psychological Operations Battalion as part of the 2023 Field Support Team (FST) Olympics. The FST Olympics provide units with hands on training to prepare for real world scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Abigail Clark)

