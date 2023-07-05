Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen conducting Combat Water Survival Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Guardsmen conducting Combat Water Survival Training

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Clark 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldier with the Bravo Company “Boxcars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, watches as leaflets are released out of a CH-47 Chinook during a training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, July 8, 2023. The units conducted the training with soldiers from the 12th Psychological Operations Battalion, the 56th Theater Information Operations Group and the 8th Psychological Operations Group from Fort Bragg, North Carolina as part of the 2023 Field Support Team Olympics. The FST Olympics provide units with hands on training to prepare for real world scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Abigail Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7900697
    VIRIN: 220708-Z-EV832-1116
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen conducting Combat Water Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Abigail Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics
    Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics
    Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics
    Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics
    Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics
    Guardsmen conducting Combat Water Survival Training
    Guardsman conduct 2023 Field Support Training Olympics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Training
    National Guard
    Field Support Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT