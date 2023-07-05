U.S. Soldier with the Bravo Company “Boxcars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, watches as leaflets are released out of a CH-47 Chinook during a training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, July 8, 2023. The units conducted the training with soldiers from the 12th Psychological Operations Battalion, the 56th Theater Information Operations Group and the 8th Psychological Operations Group from Fort Bragg, North Carolina as part of the 2023 Field Support Team Olympics. The FST Olympics provide units with hands on training to prepare for real world scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Abigail Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 7900697 VIRIN: 220708-Z-EV832-1116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.51 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen conducting Combat Water Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Abigail Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.