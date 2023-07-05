Maximum Effort

U.S. Army Spc. John Shields, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Iowa Army National Guard, representing Region IV, performs the Maximum Deadlift at 340 pounds as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

