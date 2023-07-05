U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing

Cadets Kurt Bliss and Payne Barksdale, U.S. Air Force Academy students, operate a virtual reality landing simulator during a 733rd Training Squadron tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 7, 2023. The 733rd TRS uses these simulators for training C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 14:58
|Photo ID:
|7900606
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-HW725-1112
|Resolution:
|5120x3408
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
