    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Cadets Kurt Bliss and Payne Barksdale, U.S. Air Force Academy students, operate a virtual reality landing simulator during a 733rd Training Squadron tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 7, 2023. The 733rd TRS uses these simulators for training C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

