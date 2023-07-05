Lt. Col. Christopher Jones, 733rd Training Squadron director of operations, demonstrates the controls to Cadet Darien Tompkins, U.S. Air Force Academy student, in the C-5M Super Galaxy flight simulator during a 733rd TRS tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 7, 2023. The visit included a tour of the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-5M Air Refueling Partial Task Trainer and virtual reality simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
