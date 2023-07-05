Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Christopher Jones, 733rd Training Squadron director of operations, demonstrates the controls to Cadet Darien Tompkins, U.S. Air Force Academy student, in the C-5M Super Galaxy flight simulator during a 733rd TRS tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 7, 2023. The visit included a tour of the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-5M Air Refueling Partial Task Trainer and virtual reality simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 14:58
    Photo ID: 7900604
    VIRIN: 230707-F-HW725-1044
    Resolution: 4796x3193
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing
    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets visit Alamo Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT