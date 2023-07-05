U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Yesenia Martinez, the 149th Fighter Wing comptroller flight financial management superintendent, addresses the crowd at her promotion ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 08, 2023. The 149th FW comptroller flight is responsible for providing financial services to the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 7900575 VIRIN: 230708-Z-GK303-1088 Resolution: 5095x3712 Size: 2.76 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149 FW SMSgt. Martinez's Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.