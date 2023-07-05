149 FW SMSgt. Martinez's Promotion

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Yesenia Martinez, the 149th Fighter Wing comptroller flight financial management superintendent, addresses the crowd at her promotion ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 08, 2023. The 149th FW comptroller flight is responsible for providing financial services to the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)
