U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Gonzalez, left, the 149th Fighter Wing logistics readiness squadron commander, promotes Master Sgt. Yesenia Martinez, the 149th FW comptroller flight financial management superintendent, to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 8, 2023. Martinez is also the unit fitness program manager ensuring the wing’s fitness readiness is maintained for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 7900573 VIRIN: 230708-Z-GK303-1015 Resolution: 4995x3330 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149 FW SMSgt. Martinez's Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.