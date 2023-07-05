Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149 FW SMSgt. Martinez's Promotion [Image 1 of 4]

    149 FW SMSgt. Martinez's Promotion

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Gonzalez, left, the 149th Fighter Wing logistics readiness squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Yesenia Martinez, the 149th FW comptroller flight financial management superintendent, stand at attention during Martinez’s promotion ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 8, 2023. Martinez is also the unit fitness program manager responsible for keeping everyone in the unit up to date on their fitness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    149 FW
    TMD

