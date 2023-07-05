ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Emma Smith, the operations sergeant of the Area Support Group-Kuwait Base Support Battalion, shares her inspiring and personal story on women empowerment during the Breaking Ground event centered around women, peace, and security, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 9, 2023. The event aimed to empower women and help them find their voices. U.S. service members from different branches and components, along with U.S. civilians and contractors, coalition forces, and the Kuwait Police Force, participated in the event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

