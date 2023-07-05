Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security [Image 5 of 8]

    ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and commanding general of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares her personal and inspiring story on women empowerment during the Breaking Ground event hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait, centered around women, peace, and security, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 9, 2023. The event aimed to empower women and help them find their voices. U.S. service members from different branches and components, along with U.S. civilians and contractors, coalition forces, and the Kuwait Police Force, participated in the event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

