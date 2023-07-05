ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and commanding general of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares her personal and inspiring story on women empowerment during the Breaking Ground event hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait, centered around women, peace, and security, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 9, 2023. The event aimed to empower women and help them find their voices. U.S. service members from different branches and components, along with U.S. civilians and contractors, coalition forces, and the Kuwait Police Force, participated in the event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW