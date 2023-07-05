Balsam Al-Ayoub, the co-founder of Balsam International, shares her inspiring story on women empowerment during the Breaking Ground event hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait, centered around women, peace, and security, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 9, 2023. The event aimed to empower women and help them find their voices. U.S. service members from different branches and components, along with U.S. civilians and contractors, coalition forces, and the Kuwait Police Force, participated in the event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7900564
|VIRIN:
|230709-A-NL413-6966
|Resolution:
|1200x675
|Size:
|388.75 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
