ASG-Kuwait: Women, Peace, and Security

Area Support Group-Kuwait organized an event called Breaking Ground, centered around women, peace, and security, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on July 9, 2023. The event aimed to empower women and help them find their voices. U.S. service members from different branches and components, along with U.S. civilians and contractors, coalition forces, and the Kuwait Police Force, participated in the event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023