Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 5]

    IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    Italian navy Bergamini Class Frigate Fasan (F 591) sails in the Atlantic Ocean June 27, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7900410
    VIRIN: 230627-N-PS818-1112
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Philippine Sea goes underway
    IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX
    IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX
    IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX
    IKECSG Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    CSG2
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)
    IKECSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT