Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23

Royal Air Force members inspect their exercise medical equipment while unloading supplies from a Royal Air Force A400M to prepare for Mobility Guardian 23 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

