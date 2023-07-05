Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 3]

    Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Members from the Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force discuss Mobility Guardian 23 planning after de-boarding a Royal Air Force A400M in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 7900405
    VIRIN: 230709-F-XI961-1003
    Resolution: 5626x3744
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23

