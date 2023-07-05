Members from the Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force discuss Mobility Guardian 23 planning after de-boarding a Royal Air Force A400M in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7900405
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-XI961-1003
|Resolution:
|5626x3744
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS
