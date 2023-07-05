Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23

    07.09.2023

    A Royal Air Force A400M lands on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23, July 9, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23

