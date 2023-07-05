Royal Air Force, New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Participate in Mobility Guardian 23

A Royal Air Force A400M lands on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23, July 9, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

