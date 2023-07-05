USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Adrian Mista, from San Diego, monitors fuel tank levels from the oil lab aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

